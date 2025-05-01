Skip to main content
Naming Monoatomic Anions
5. Molecules and Compounds / Naming Monoatomic Anions / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is a monoatomic anion?
A
A compound formed from two or more different elements.
B
A positively charged ion consisting of a single atom.
C
A neutral molecule consisting of multiple atoms.
D
A negatively charged ion consisting of a single atom.
