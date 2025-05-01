Introduction to Chemistry
How many protons does an atom of carbon (C) have?
Which of the following statements correctly describes the behavior of metals and nonmetals in terms of electron transfer?
Which of the following metals is a type 2 metal, capable of forming multiple positive charges?
Which of the following elements can have a charge of either +2 or +4 due to its position in the periodic table?
What is the charge of an ion formed by nitrogen (N) based on its position in the periodic table?