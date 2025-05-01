Skip to main content
Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges
Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges
Which of the following statements correctly describes the behavior of metals and nonmetals in terms of electron transfer?
Metals lose electrons to form cations, while nonmetals gain electrons to form anions.
Both metals and nonmetals gain electrons to form anions.
Metals gain electrons to form anions, while nonmetals lose electrons to form cations.
Both metals and nonmetals lose electrons to form cations.
