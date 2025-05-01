Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals
Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals
4. Atoms and Elements / Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals / Problem 5
Problem 5
What is a possible charge for iron (Fe) when it forms a compound with chlorine (Cl)?
A
+1
B
-1
C
+3
D
+5
