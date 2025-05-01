Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals
4. Atoms and Elements / Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals / Problem 1
Which of the following best defines transition metals?
Elements found in groups 3 to 12 of the periodic table.
Elements that do not have varying charges.
Elements found in groups 1 and 2 of the periodic table.
Elements found in groups 13 to 18 of the periodic table.
