Introduction to Chemistry
pH of Strong Acids & Bases
pH of Strong Acids & Bases
14. Acids and Bases / pH of Strong Acids & Bases / Problem 5
Problem 5
What is the pOH of a 0.001 M NaOH solution?
A
4
B
1
C
11
D
3
