Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
pH of Strong Acids & Bases
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
pH of Strong Acids & Bases
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
3 of 5
Next
14. Acids and Bases / pH of Strong Acids & Bases / Problem 3
Problem 3
What is the relationship between pH and pOH in a neutral solution at 25°C?
A
pH + pOH = 7
B
pH - pOH = 0
C
pH = pOH
D
pH + pOH = 14
AI tutor
0
Show Answer