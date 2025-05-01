Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Physical Properties
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Physical Properties
3. Matter and Energy / Physical Properties / Problem 5
Problem 5
If a scientist wants to measure the mass of a liquid, which instrument would they most likely use?
A
A graduated cylinder
B
A thermometer
C
A balance scale
D
A spectrometer
