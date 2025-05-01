Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Physical Properties
Physical Properties
3. Matter and Energy / Physical Properties / Problem 1
Which of the following is a correct definition of a physical property?
A property that is only observable through chemical reactions.
A property that is not measurable.
A property that can be observed without changing the chemical structure of a substance.
A property that involves a change in the chemical composition of a substance.
