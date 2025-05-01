Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Positron Emission
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Positron Emission
17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry / Positron Emission / Problem 4
Problem 4
What happens to the atomic number of an element when a positron is emitted?
A
The atomic number increases by 1.
B
The atomic number remains the same.
C
The atomic number decreases by 2.
D
The atomic number decreases by 1.
