17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry / Positron Emission / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which of the following best describes a positron?
A
An antiparticle of the proton with a negative charge.
B
A particle with no charge.
C
An antiparticle of the electron with a positive charge.
D
A particle identical to the electron with a negative charge.
