Introduction to Chemistry
Radioactive Half-Life
A 256g sample of a radioisotope has a half-life of 2 years. Calculate the remaining mass after each half-life for 8 years.
A
192g after 2 years, 96g after 4 years, 48g after 6 years, 24g after 8 years
B
256g after 2 years, 128g after 4 years, 64g after 6 years, 32g after 8 years
C
128g after 2 years, 64g after 4 years, 32g after 6 years, 16g after 8 years
D
64g after 2 years, 32g after 4 years, 16g after 6 years, 8g after 8 years
