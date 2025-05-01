Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Radioactive Half-Life
Radioactive Half-Life
17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry / Radioactive Half-Life / Problem 4
Problem 4
In the notation of isotopes, what does the symbol 'A' represent?
A
Mass number
B
Element symbol
C
Number of neutrons
D
Atomic number
