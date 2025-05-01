Introduction to Chemistry
Which of the following best describes reduction in terms of electron transfer?
What happens to the oxidation number of an element when it undergoes oxidation?
In the reaction 2Na + Cl2 → 2NaCl, which substance acts as the oxidizing agent?
In the reaction Fe2O3 + 3CO → 2Fe + 3CO2, identify the reducing agent.
Consider the reaction of hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) decomposing into water and oxygen. If H2O2 acts as both an oxidizing and reducing agent, what type of reaction is this?