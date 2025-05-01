Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Redox Reactions
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Redox Reactions
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
1 of 5
Next
16. Oxidation and Reduction / Redox Reactions / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following best describes reduction in terms of electron transfer?
A
Gain of electrons.
B
No change in electrons.
C
Transfer of protons.
D
Loss of electrons.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer