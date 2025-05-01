Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Redox Reactions
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
16. Oxidation and Reduction / Redox Reactions / Problem 4
Problem 4
In the reaction Fe
2
O
3
+ 3CO → 2Fe + 3CO
2
, identify the reducing agent.
A
CO
2
B
CO
C
Fe
D
Fe
2
O
3
