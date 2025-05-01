Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Resonance Structures (Simplified)
Resonance Structures (Simplified)
10. Chemical Bonding / Resonance Structures (Simplified) / Problem 2
Under what conditions are resonance structures typically formed?
A
When a molecule is in its excited state.
B
When a molecule has only sigma bonds.
C
When there is a movement of electrons in pi bonds or lone pairs.
D
When there is a movement of nuclei in a molecule.
