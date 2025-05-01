Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Resonance Structures (Simplified)
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Resonance Structures (Simplified)
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
4 of 5
Next
10. Chemical Bonding / Resonance Structures (Simplified) / Problem 4
Problem 4
Which factors determine the contribution of a resonance structure to the resonance hybrid?
A
The molecular weight of the compound.
B
The number of pi bonds present.
C
The stability of the structure, including minimized formal charges and full octets.
D
The presence of lone pairs.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer