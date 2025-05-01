Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Scientific Notation
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Scientific Notation
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
3 of 5
Next
2. Measurement and Problem Solving / Scientific Notation / Problem 3
Problem 3
Convert 0.00045 to scientific notation.
A
4.5 x 10
-4
B
45 x 10
-5
C
0.45 x 10
-3
D
4.5 x 10
4
AI tutor
0
Show Answer