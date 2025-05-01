Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Scientific Notation
Scientific Notation
2. Measurement and Problem Solving / Scientific Notation / Problem 5
Why is the base in scientific notation always 10?
A
Because it is the most common number used in chemistry.
B
Because it represents the number of significant figures.
C
Because it simplifies calculations involving powers of ten.
D
Because it is the smallest whole number.
