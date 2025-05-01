Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Significant Figures (Simplified)
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Significant Figures (Simplified)
2. Measurement and Problem Solving / Significant Figures (Simplified) / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following is an example of an exact number?
A
The temperature of a room.
B
The number of students in a classroom.
C
The length of a textbook measured in inches.
D
The weight of a bag of apples.
