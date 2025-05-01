Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Significant Figures (Simplified)
Problem 5
Why do exact numbers have an infinite number of significant figures?
Because they are calculated using formulas.
Because they are known with complete certainty.
Because they are rounded to the nearest whole number.
Because they are measured with high precision.
