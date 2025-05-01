Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
15. Chemical Equilibrium / The Equilibrium Constant / Problem 4
What happens to the equilibrium constant (
K
) when the temperature of an exothermic reaction is increased?
A
K
increases.
B
K
decreases.
C
K
remains unchanged.
D
K
becomes zero.
