Introduction to Chemistry
The Equilibrium Constant
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Summary
3 of 5
15. Chemical Equilibrium / The Equilibrium Constant / Problem 3
Problem 3
Which states of matter are excluded when calculating the equilibrium constant (
K
)?
A
Gases and liquids
B
Plasmas and gases
C
Solids and gases
D
Solids and liquids
