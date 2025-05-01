Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Types of Chemical Reactions
Types of Chemical Reactions
7. Chemical Reactions / Types of Chemical Reactions
What is a chemical reaction?
A process where reactants and products remain unchanged.
A process where products are transformed into reactants.
A process where only physical changes occur.
A process where reactants are transformed into products.
