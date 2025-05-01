Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table / Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified) / Problem 4
Problem 4
Calculate the frequency of a wave with a wavelength of 4.00 x 10
-7
meters. (Speed of light = 3.00 x 10
8
m/s)
A
1.25 x 10
15
Hz
B
3.00 x 10
14
Hz
C
7.50 x 10
14
Hz
D
5.00 x 10
14
Hz
Show Answer