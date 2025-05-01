Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table / Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified) / Problem 2
Problem 2
How can light energy travel through space?
A
As individual photons or as waves of photons
B
Only as individual photons
C
Only as waves of photons
D
As sound waves
