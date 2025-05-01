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4. Elasticity - Part 2 of 2!
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Problem 2
Problem 3
4. Elasticity - Part 2 of 2!
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4. Elasticity / Price Elasticity of Supply / Problem 3
Problem 3
A manufacturer increases output from 5,000 to 6,500 units when the price rises from \$200 to \$250. What are the percentage changes in quantity supplied and price using the midpoint method?
A
20.00% (quantity), 12.50% (price)
B
26.09% (quantity), 22.22% (price)
C
15.00% (quantity), 10.00% (price)
D
30.00% (quantity), 25.00% (price)
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