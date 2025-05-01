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4. Elasticity - Part 2 of 2!
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Problem 2
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4. Elasticity - Part 2 of 2!
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4. Elasticity / Price Elasticity of Supply / Problem 2
Problem 2
The price of a commodity rises from \$40 to \$50. What is the percentage change in price using the midpoint method?
A
22.22%
B
25.00%
C
12.50%
D
20.00%
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