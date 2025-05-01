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5. Consumer and Producer Surplus; Price Ceilings and Price Floors - Part 2 of 2!
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5. Consumer and Producer Surplus; Price Ceilings and Price Floors - Part 2 of 2!
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5. Consumer and Producer Surplus; Price Ceilings and Price Floors / Quantitative Analysis of Consumer and Producer Surplus at Equilibrium / Problem 3
Problem 3
A market has Qd = 1500 - 15P and Qs = 5P + 300. Calculate equilibrium price, equilibrium quantity, demand axis price, and consumer surplus.
A
\$6,000
B
\$12,000
C
\$60,000
D
\$24,000
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