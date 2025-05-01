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5. Consumer and Producer Surplus; Price Ceilings and Price Floors - Part 2 of 2!
5. Consumer and Producer Surplus; Price Ceilings and Price Floors / Quantitative Analysis of Consumer and Producer Surplus at Equilibrium / Problem 2
Problem 2

Given the demand equation Qd = 800 - 4P and the supply equation Qs = 2P + 200, what is the equilibrium price?