5. Consumer and Producer Surplus; Price Ceilings and Price Floors / Quantitative Analysis of Consumer and Producer Surplus at Equilibrium / Problem 4

Problem 4 Given Qd = 600 - 3P and Qs = 2P + 100, calculate the producer surplus at equilibrium. A \$30,000 B \$22,500 C \$15,000 D \$7,500 AI tutor 0 Show Answer More options