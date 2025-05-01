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Quantitative Analysis of Consumer and Producer Surplus at Equilibrium
5. Consumer and Producer Surplus; Price Ceilings and Price Floors / Quantitative Analysis of Consumer and Producer Surplus at Equilibrium / Problem 3
Problem 3

If the demand curve is Qd = 500 - 5P and the supply curve is Qs = 3P + 200, what is the equilibrium quantity?