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Quantitative Analysis of Consumer and Producer Surplus at Equilibrium
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Quantitative Analysis of Consumer and Producer Surplus at Equilibrium
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5. Consumer and Producer Surplus; Price Ceilings and Price Floors / Quantitative Analysis of Consumer and Producer Surplus at Equilibrium / Problem 3
Problem 3
If the demand curve is Qd = 500 - 5P and the supply curve is Qs = 3P + 200, what is the equilibrium quantity?
A
312.5 units
B
100 units
C
400 units
D
200 units
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