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Supply and Demand: Quantitative Analysis
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Supply and Demand: Quantitative Analysis
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3. Supply and Demand / Supply and Demand: Quantitative Analysis / Problem 3
Problem 3
Given the supply equation P = 100 + 4Q, rearrange the equation to isolate Q.
A
Q = (P - 100)/4
B
Q = (P + 100)/4
C
Q = 4P - 100
D
Q = (100 - P)/4
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