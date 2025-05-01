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Supply and Demand: Quantitative Analysis
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Problem 5
Supply and Demand: Quantitative Analysis
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3. Supply and Demand / Supply and Demand: Quantitative Analysis / Problem 5
Problem 5
Suppose you are given the demand equation as P = 900 - 3Q and the supply equation as Q = 2P - 100. Which approach would be more efficient to find equilibrium, and why?
A
Rearrange both equations to isolate P, even if it requires more algebra.
B
Rearrange the demand equation to isolate Q, so both equations have Q isolated, making it easier to set them equal and solve.
C
It does not matter which variable is isolated; the process is always the same length.
D
Always use the equations as given, regardless of which variable is isolated.
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