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Managerial Accounting
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- Concept03:58Financial vs. Managerial AccountingCh. 1 Introduction to Managerial Accounting / What is Managerial Accounting?
- Example01:33Financial vs. Managerial AccountingCh. 1 Introduction to Managerial Accounting / What is Managerial Accounting?
- Practice problem
The focus of managerial accounting is:Ch. 1 Introduction to Managerial Accounting / What is Managerial Accounting?
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