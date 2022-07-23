Allocating Manufacturing Overhead assigns indirect manufacturing costs to jobs based on their activity base and each job’s activity use, rather than splitting overhead evenly. An activity base is a measurable driver of production, such as machine hours, labor hours, production cycles, ride cycles, operating room hours, or procedure count. The key is choosing a base that reasonably reflects the work performed over time for the company and for each specific job.

A central tool is the predetermined overhead rate, an estimated rate calculated before production begins: \( \text{Predetermined overhead rate} = \frac{\text{Estimated total overhead costs}}{\text{Estimated total activity base}} \) . This rate is then used for applied overhead: \( \text{Applied overhead} = \text{Predetermined overhead rate} \times \text{Activity used by the job} \) .

Once overhead is applied, total job cost includes applied overhead plus direct materials and direct labor, and unit cost is found by dividing total job cost by units produced. This process improves product costing and supports pricing decisions by linking indirect costs to the jobs that actually consume resources.