Table of contents
- Ch. 1 Introduction to Managerial Accounting1h 36m
- Ch. 2 Job Order Costing42m
- Ch. 3 Process Costing1h 0m
- Ch. 4 Cost Behavior1h 30m
- Ch. 5 Cost-Volume-Profit-Analysis1h 25m
- Ch. 6 Variable Costing29m
- Ch. 7 Activity-Based Costing43m
- Ch. 8 The Master Budget3h 54m
- Introduction to Budgeting4m
- Benefits of Budgeting4m
- Types of Budgets7m
- Overview of Master Budgeting11m
- Sales Budget14m
- Production Budget21m
- Direct Materials Budget23m
- Direct Labor Budget8m
- Manufacturing Overhead Budget11m
- Ending Finished Goods Inventory Budget11m
- Operating Expenses Budget9m
- Capital Expenditures Budget5m
- Cash Budget1h 1m
- Budgeted Income Statement9m
- Budgeted Balance Sheet31m
Ch. 3 Process Costing
Equivalent Units
Ch. 3 Process Costing
Equivalent Units: Videos & Practice Problems
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Concept
Equivalent Units
Video duration:3m
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Example
Equivalent Units
Video duration:2m
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Problem
Baby Seater Co. has partially completed 8,000 units in ending work in process inventory. Each unit is 70% complete with conversion costs evenly incurred throughout the process. Calculate for the equivalent units of conversion costs.
A
6,000 of conversion costs
B
4,600 of conversion costs
C
6,400 of conversion costs
D
5,600 of conversion costs
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Concept
Weighted Average Method
Video duration:1m
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Example
Weighted Average Method
Video duration:1m
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Problem
Candy Goods Co. implements a weighted-average method for process costing, and all materials are added at the start of production. What is the correct way to calculate costs of direct materials in this case?
A
Costs incurred during the period + cost of the ending work in process inventory
B
Cost of the beginning work in process inventory + cost of ending work in process inventory
C
Cost of units transferred out + cost of beginning work in process inventory
D
Costs incurred during the period + cost of the beginning work in process inventory
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