Microbiology
Which of the following statements is true regarding the mechanism of division in snapping division as compared to binary fission?
In snapping division, the cell does not elongate, unlike in simple binary fission.
In snapping division, the new cells remain hanging together, unlike in simple binary fission where they completely separate.
In snapping division, the old cell wall is completely removed, unlike in simple binary fission where it is retained.
Snapping division is more common in all types of bacteria than simple binary fission.