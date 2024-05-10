Microbiology
'Lyophilization' is often preferred over 'desiccation' in preserving pharmaceuticals because:
Lyophilization adds more moisture than desiccation.
Lyophilization preserves biological material without damaging its structure or potency, unlike dessication.
Lyophilization involves a reduced number of complex procedures compared to desiccation.
Lyophilization completely removes bacteria, in contrast to dessication, which does not ensure complete removal.