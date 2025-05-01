Back
IgA Protease An enzyme produced by certain bacteria that specifically degrades antibodies found in mucus membranes, allowing evasion of the adaptive immune response. Antigenic Variation A process where bacteria frequently alter their surface antigens, preventing effective antibody binding and staying ahead of immune detection. Mucus Membrane A protective barrier lined with secreted mucus and local antibodies, serving as a frontline defense against pathogens. Surface Antigen A molecule present on the exterior of bacteria that can be recognized by immune cells and targeted by antibodies. Plasma Cell A differentiated immune cell that secretes large quantities of antibodies specific to detected antigens. Central Tolerance A mechanism by which the immune system avoids attacking self cells during immune cell development. Peripheral Tolerance A process that prevents immune responses against self molecules outside of primary immune organs. Molecular Mimicry A strategy where bacteria produce surface molecules structurally similar to host cell components, avoiding immune detection. Adaptive Immune Response A targeted defense involving antibody production and immune cell activation, tailored to specific pathogens. B Cell A lymphocyte that recognizes specific antigens, proliferates, and differentiates into antibody-secreting cells. Antibody A protein produced by immune cells that binds to specific antigens, tagging pathogens for destruction. Pathogen A microorganism capable of causing disease, often targeted by the immune system. Self Cell A host cell recognized as part of the body, typically not targeted by the immune system due to tolerance mechanisms. Immune Evasion A collection of strategies used by bacteria to avoid detection or destruction by the host immune system.
5) Avoiding Antibodies definitions
