IgA Protease An enzyme produced by certain bacteria that specifically degrades antibodies found in mucus membranes, allowing evasion of the adaptive immune response.

Antigenic Variation A process where bacteria frequently alter their surface antigens, preventing effective antibody binding and staying ahead of immune detection.

Mucus Membrane A protective barrier lined with secreted mucus and local antibodies, serving as a frontline defense against pathogens.

Surface Antigen A molecule present on the exterior of bacteria that can be recognized by immune cells and targeted by antibodies.

Plasma Cell A differentiated immune cell that secretes large quantities of antibodies specific to detected antigens.

Central Tolerance A mechanism by which the immune system avoids attacking self cells during immune cell development.