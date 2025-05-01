Skip to main content
5) Avoiding Antibodies definitions

  • IgA Protease
    An enzyme produced by certain bacteria that specifically degrades antibodies found in mucus membranes, allowing evasion of the adaptive immune response.
  • Antigenic Variation
    A process where bacteria frequently alter their surface antigens, preventing effective antibody binding and staying ahead of immune detection.
  • Mucus Membrane
    A protective barrier lined with secreted mucus and local antibodies, serving as a frontline defense against pathogens.
  • Surface Antigen
    A molecule present on the exterior of bacteria that can be recognized by immune cells and targeted by antibodies.
  • Plasma Cell
    A differentiated immune cell that secretes large quantities of antibodies specific to detected antigens.
  • Central Tolerance
    A mechanism by which the immune system avoids attacking self cells during immune cell development.
  • Peripheral Tolerance
    A process that prevents immune responses against self molecules outside of primary immune organs.
  • Molecular Mimicry
    A strategy where bacteria produce surface molecules structurally similar to host cell components, avoiding immune detection.
  • Adaptive Immune Response
    A targeted defense involving antibody production and immune cell activation, tailored to specific pathogens.
  • B Cell
    A lymphocyte that recognizes specific antigens, proliferates, and differentiates into antibody-secreting cells.
  • Antibody
    A protein produced by immune cells that binds to specific antigens, tagging pathogens for destruction.
  • Pathogen
    A microorganism capable of causing disease, often targeted by the immune system.
  • Self Cell
    A host cell recognized as part of the body, typically not targeted by the immune system due to tolerance mechanisms.
  • Immune Evasion
    A collection of strategies used by bacteria to avoid detection or destruction by the host immune system.