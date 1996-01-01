Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Intro to Avoiding Antibodies
Bacteria Avoid Antibodies by Producing IgA Proteases
All of the following are known mechanisms that pathogens use to avoid the effects of antibodies except which of these answers?
Bacteria Avoid Antibodies by Antigenic Variation
Each year it is recommended that healthy adults get a flu shot. Why do we need to get a vaccine for the flu every year instead of once in our lifetime?
Bacteria Avoid Immune System by Mimicking Host Molecules
When pathogenic microbes possess surface antigens that mimic host cell proteins, they are able to avoid detection by antibodies and most immune cells. What stops the immune system from attacking these pathogens?
The host-pathogen “arms race” is referring to:
IgA is an antibody specifically designed to protect mucous membranes. Why would mucous membranes need extra protect against pathogens?