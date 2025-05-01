Skip to main content
ABC Transporters definitions

  • ABC Transporters
    Integral membrane proteins using ATP hydrolysis to move substances against their concentration gradient, crucial in drug resistance.
  • ATP-Binding Cassette
    A structural motif within certain proteins that binds ATP, enabling energy-dependent transport across membranes.
  • Primary Active Transport
    A process where substances are moved across membranes against gradients using direct energy from ATP hydrolysis.
  • Transmembrane Domains
    Protein regions spanning the membrane, forming a pore for molecule passage in transport proteins.
  • Nucleotide-Binding Domains
    Cytosolic protein regions that bind and hydrolyze ATP, powering substrate movement in transporters.
  • ATPase
    An enzyme class that catalyzes ATP hydrolysis, providing energy for active transport processes.
  • Concentration Gradient
    A difference in substance concentration across a membrane, often dictating the direction of molecular movement.
  • Multidrug Resistance
    A phenomenon where cells expel various drugs, reducing treatment effectiveness, often due to specific transporters.
  • MDR Transporters
    Proteins capable of exporting multiple drugs or toxins from cells, contributing to resistance in microbes and tumors.
  • Antibiotic Resistance
    A condition where bacteria survive antibiotic exposure, frequently due to efflux by specialized transport proteins.
  • P-Glycoprotein
    A human transporter protein that removes anticancer drugs from tumor cells, impacting chemotherapy outcomes.
  • Plasma Membrane
    A cell boundary composed of a lipid bilayer, hosting various transport proteins for substance movement.
  • Hydrolysis
    A chemical reaction involving water to break bonds, such as splitting ATP to release energy for transport.
  • Toxins
    Harmful substances that can be expelled from cells by specialized transporters to protect cellular function.