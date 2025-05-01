Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

ABC Transporters Integral membrane proteins using ATP hydrolysis to move substances against their concentration gradient, crucial in drug resistance.

ATP-Binding Cassette A structural motif within certain proteins that binds ATP, enabling energy-dependent transport across membranes.

Primary Active Transport A process where substances are moved across membranes against gradients using direct energy from ATP hydrolysis.

Transmembrane Domains Protein regions spanning the membrane, forming a pore for molecule passage in transport proteins.

Nucleotide-Binding Domains Cytosolic protein regions that bind and hydrolyze ATP, powering substrate movement in transporters.

ATPase An enzyme class that catalyzes ATP hydrolysis, providing energy for active transport processes.