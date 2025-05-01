Back
ABC Transporters Integral membrane proteins using ATP hydrolysis to move substances against their concentration gradient, crucial in drug resistance. ATP-Binding Cassette A structural motif within certain proteins that binds ATP, enabling energy-dependent transport across membranes. Primary Active Transport A process where substances are moved across membranes against gradients using direct energy from ATP hydrolysis. Transmembrane Domains Protein regions spanning the membrane, forming a pore for molecule passage in transport proteins. Nucleotide-Binding Domains Cytosolic protein regions that bind and hydrolyze ATP, powering substrate movement in transporters. ATPase An enzyme class that catalyzes ATP hydrolysis, providing energy for active transport processes. Concentration Gradient A difference in substance concentration across a membrane, often dictating the direction of molecular movement. Multidrug Resistance A phenomenon where cells expel various drugs, reducing treatment effectiveness, often due to specific transporters. MDR Transporters Proteins capable of exporting multiple drugs or toxins from cells, contributing to resistance in microbes and tumors. Antibiotic Resistance A condition where bacteria survive antibiotic exposure, frequently due to efflux by specialized transport proteins. P-Glycoprotein A human transporter protein that removes anticancer drugs from tumor cells, impacting chemotherapy outcomes. Plasma Membrane A cell boundary composed of a lipid bilayer, hosting various transport proteins for substance movement. Hydrolysis A chemical reaction involving water to break bonds, such as splitting ATP to release energy for transport. Toxins Harmful substances that can be expelled from cells by specialized transporters to protect cellular function.
