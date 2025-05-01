Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Dendritic Cell An antigen-presenting cell with both MHC Class I and II, capable of activating naive cytotoxic and helper T cells.

MHC Class I A molecule on antigen-presenting cells that displays antigens to naive cytotoxic T cells, initiating their activation.

MHC Class II A molecule on antigen-presenting cells that presents antigens to naive helper T cells, leading to their activation.

Naive T Cell An immune cell that has not yet encountered its specific antigen and requires activation to initiate a response.

Cytotoxic T Cell A T lymphocyte subtype that, once activated, targets and eliminates cells displaying harmful antigens.

Helper T Cell A T lymphocyte subtype that, upon activation, coordinates immune responses by signaling other immune cells.