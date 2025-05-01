Back
Dendritic Cell An antigen-presenting cell with both MHC Class I and II, capable of activating naive cytotoxic and helper T cells. MHC Class I A molecule on antigen-presenting cells that displays antigens to naive cytotoxic T cells, initiating their activation. MHC Class II A molecule on antigen-presenting cells that presents antigens to naive helper T cells, leading to their activation. Naive T Cell An immune cell that has not yet encountered its specific antigen and requires activation to initiate a response. Cytotoxic T Cell A T lymphocyte subtype that, once activated, targets and eliminates cells displaying harmful antigens. Helper T Cell A T lymphocyte subtype that, upon activation, coordinates immune responses by signaling other immune cells. Co-stimulatory Molecule A surface molecule produced by dendritic cells presenting harmful antigens, essential for full T cell activation. Effector T Cell A differentiated T cell clone that actively participates in eliminating harmful antigens during an immune response. Memory T Cell A long-lived T cell clone that persists after activation, enabling rapid response upon re-exposure to the same antigen. Anergy A state of unresponsiveness in T cells resulting from antigen presentation without co-stimulatory signals. Apoptosis A programmed cell death process that eliminates anergic T cells, preventing responses to harmless antigens. Antigen A molecule recognized by the immune system, which can be harmful or harmless, and is presented by dendritic cells. Immunogenic Antigen A harmful molecule that triggers dendritic cells to produce co-stimulatory molecules and activate T cells. Antigen-Presenting Cell A cell type, such as a dendritic cell, that displays antigens on MHC molecules to initiate T cell responses.
Activation of T Lymphocytes definitions
