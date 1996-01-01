Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Activation of T Lymphocytes
Antigen presenting cells, including dendritic cells in lymph nodes, are observed to bind T cells on their surfaces. If the dendritic cell is presenting harmful antigens on its surface and creating co-stimulatory molecules, what will happen to the T cells that bind to the dendritic cell?
Comic Strip for T Cell Activation
The role of dendritic cells is to:
Before T cells become activated, they require an antigen encounter. Naive T cells are shown to express L-selectin which aids in binding to high endothelial cells expressing L-selectin ligand in regions where they are most likely to encounter an antigen. In which of the following locations are these high endothelial cells most likely to be located?