Back
Complement System A group of proteins in blood plasma that, when activated, enhance immune responses like inflammation, opsonization, and microbe lysis. Alternative Pathway A route of complement activation initiated by C3b binding directly to microbial surfaces, independent of antibodies. Lectin Pathway A complement activation route triggered by mannose-binding lectins recognizing mannose on microbial surfaces. Classical Pathway A complement activation route initiated by antibodies binding to antigens on microbes, linking innate and adaptive immunity. C3 Convertase An enzyme complex formed in all complement pathways that cleaves C3 into C3a and C3b, amplifying immune responses. C3b A complement protein fragment that binds to microbes, promoting opsonization and further complement activation. C3a A small peptide generated from C3 cleavage that promotes inflammation during immune responses. Opsonization A process where microbes are marked for enhanced phagocytosis by immune cells, often via C3b binding. Cell Lysis Destruction of microbial cells by membrane attack complexes formed during complement activation. Inflammation A localized immune response characterized by redness, heat, and swelling, often triggered by complement fragments like C3a. Mannose-Binding Lectin A pattern recognition protein that binds mannose residues on microbes, initiating the lectin pathway. Antibody A Y-shaped protein produced by adaptive immunity that binds specifically to antigens on microbes. Antigen A foreign molecule, often on microbes, that elicits an immune response and is recognized by antibodies. Adaptive Immunity A specific immune defense system involving antibodies that can remember and target particular pathogens.
Activation Pathways of the Complement System definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/14