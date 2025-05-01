Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Complement System A group of proteins in blood plasma that, when activated, enhance immune responses like inflammation, opsonization, and microbe lysis.

Alternative Pathway A route of complement activation initiated by C3b binding directly to microbial surfaces, independent of antibodies.

Lectin Pathway A complement activation route triggered by mannose-binding lectins recognizing mannose on microbial surfaces.

Classical Pathway A complement activation route initiated by antibodies binding to antigens on microbes, linking innate and adaptive immunity.

C3 Convertase An enzyme complex formed in all complement pathways that cleaves C3 into C3a and C3b, amplifying immune responses.

C3b A complement protein fragment that binds to microbes, promoting opsonization and further complement activation.