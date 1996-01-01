Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
1) Alternative Pathway
The initiation pathways of the complement system result in the formation of C3 convertase and the cleaving of C3 into C3a & C3b. Where does C3b in the alternative pathway come from if C3 convertase has not yet been created?
The alternative pathway resulting in the formation of C3 convertase and the splitting of C3 into C3a and C3b. C3a triggers the inflammatory response. What is the function of C3b created by the alternative pathway?
2) Lectin Pathway
Which of the following choices would not be able to stimulate the lectin pathway of the complement system?
3) Classical Pathway
Which of the following is not a mechanism that triggers the complement system?
Which of the following initiation pathways of the complement system specially complements and enhances the adaptive immune system?
Which of the following initiation pathways of the complement system specially binds to carbohydrate molecules that are uniquely found on bacterial and fungal cell surfaces?