Active Transport definitions

  • Active Transport
    Cellular process requiring energy to move molecules from low to high concentration, essential for maintaining gradients.
  • Primary Active Transport
    Mechanism using ATP hydrolysis directly to move substances against their concentration gradients via membrane proteins.
  • Secondary Active Transport
    Transport system powered by the gradient of another molecule, not directly by ATP, but dependent on primary active transport.
  • ATP Hydrolysis
    Chemical reaction releasing energy from ATP, directly fueling primary active transport processes in cells.
  • Concentration Gradient
    Difference in molecule concentration across a membrane, driving movement in both passive and active transport.
  • Membrane Protein
    Integral component of the cell membrane facilitating the movement of molecules during active transport.
  • Sodium-Potassium Pump
    Antiporter exporting three sodium ions and importing two potassium ions, crucial for cellular ion balance.
  • Antiporter
    Transport protein moving two different ions or molecules in opposite directions across a membrane.
  • Sodium-Glucose Transporter
    Secondary active transport protein using sodium gradient to import glucose against its concentration gradient.
  • Ion Gradient
    Unequal distribution of ions across a membrane, vital for processes like nerve signaling and nutrient uptake.
  • Plasma Membrane
    Selective barrier surrounding cells, hosting proteins responsible for active transport mechanisms.
  • Sodium Ion
    Positively charged particle exported by the sodium-potassium pump, establishing gradients for cellular activities.
  • Potassium Ion
    Positively charged particle imported by the sodium-potassium pump, maintaining internal cellular environment.
  • Glucose
    Simple sugar transported into cells via secondary active transport, essential for cellular energy.
  • Energy Requirement
    Necessity for input, often from ATP, to move molecules against their natural flow in active transport.