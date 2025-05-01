Back
Active Transport Cellular process requiring energy to move molecules from low to high concentration, essential for maintaining gradients. Primary Active Transport Mechanism using ATP hydrolysis directly to move substances against their concentration gradients via membrane proteins. Secondary Active Transport Transport system powered by the gradient of another molecule, not directly by ATP, but dependent on primary active transport. ATP Hydrolysis Chemical reaction releasing energy from ATP, directly fueling primary active transport processes in cells. Concentration Gradient Difference in molecule concentration across a membrane, driving movement in both passive and active transport. Membrane Protein Integral component of the cell membrane facilitating the movement of molecules during active transport. Sodium-Potassium Pump Antiporter exporting three sodium ions and importing two potassium ions, crucial for cellular ion balance. Antiporter Transport protein moving two different ions or molecules in opposite directions across a membrane. Sodium-Glucose Transporter Secondary active transport protein using sodium gradient to import glucose against its concentration gradient. Ion Gradient Unequal distribution of ions across a membrane, vital for processes like nerve signaling and nutrient uptake. Plasma Membrane Selective barrier surrounding cells, hosting proteins responsible for active transport mechanisms. Sodium Ion Positively charged particle exported by the sodium-potassium pump, establishing gradients for cellular activities. Potassium Ion Positively charged particle imported by the sodium-potassium pump, maintaining internal cellular environment. Glucose Simple sugar transported into cells via secondary active transport, essential for cellular energy. Energy Requirement Necessity for input, often from ATP, to move molecules against their natural flow in active transport.
