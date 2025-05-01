Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Active Transport Cellular process requiring energy to move molecules from low to high concentration, essential for maintaining gradients.

Primary Active Transport Mechanism using ATP hydrolysis directly to move substances against their concentration gradients via membrane proteins.

Secondary Active Transport Transport system powered by the gradient of another molecule, not directly by ATP, but dependent on primary active transport.

ATP Hydrolysis Chemical reaction releasing energy from ATP, directly fueling primary active transport processes in cells.

Concentration Gradient Difference in molecule concentration across a membrane, driving movement in both passive and active transport.

Membrane Protein Integral component of the cell membrane facilitating the movement of molecules during active transport.