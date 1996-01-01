Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Microbiology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

6. Cell Membrane & Transport

Active Transport

Next Topic
1

concept

Active Transport

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
2

concept

Primary Active Transport

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
3

example

Active Transport Example 1

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
4
Problem

The force driving simple diffusion is ________, while the energy source for active transport is ________.

5

concept

Primary Active Transport:Na+/K+ Pump

clock
6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
6
Problem

A sodium-potassium pump ________.

7
Problem

Which of the following defines the type of transport by the sodium-potassium pump?

8

concept

Secondary Active Transport

clock
7m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
9
Problem

How are primary and secondary active transport related?

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.