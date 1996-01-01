6. Cell Membrane & Transport
Primary Active Transport
Active Transport Example 1
a concentration gradient; ADP
a concentration gradient; ATP hydrolysis
transmembrane pumps; an electrochemical gradient
phosphorylated carrier proteins; ATP
Primary Active Transport:Na+/K+ Pump
Transports 3 potassium ions out of a cell and 2 sodium ions into a cell and produces a molecule of ATP.
Transports 3 sodium ions out of a cell and 2 potassium ions into a cell using energy from ATP hydrolysis.
Transports 3 potassium ions out of a cell and 2 sodium ions into a cell using energy from ATP hydrolysis.
Transports 3 sodium ions out of a cell and 2 potassium ions into a cell and generates an ATP in each cycle.
Active transport through a symporter.
Passive transport through a symporter.
Active transport through an antiporter.
Passive transport through an antiporter.
Secondary Active Transport
They both use ATP to move molecules
Primary active transport establishes a concentration gradient, but secondary active transport doesn’t
Secondary active transport uses the concentration gradient established by primary active transport
Primary active transport moves one molecule, but secondary active transport moves two