Acute Infection A viral event marked by rapid symptom onset and virus elimination within days, often resulting in host cell death but not necessarily host death.

Persistent Infection A viral presence lasting months, years, or a lifetime, with the virus evading complete elimination by the immune system.

Chronic Infection A long-term viral state with continuous production of viral particles, sometimes with recurring or absent symptoms.

Latent Infection A dormant viral state where the genome integrates into the host chromosome, reactivating later to produce new viral particles.

Virion A complete infectious viral particle present in the host during both acute and persistent infections.

Symptom Onset The initial appearance of disease signs, which is rapid in acute infections and variable in persistent types.