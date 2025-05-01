Skip to main content
Acute vs. Persistent Viral Infections definitions

  • Acute Infection
    A viral event marked by rapid symptom onset and virus elimination within days, often resulting in host cell death but not necessarily host death.
  • Persistent Infection
    A viral presence lasting months, years, or a lifetime, with the virus evading complete elimination by the immune system.
  • Chronic Infection
    A long-term viral state with continuous production of viral particles, sometimes with recurring or absent symptoms.
  • Latent Infection
    A dormant viral state where the genome integrates into the host chromosome, reactivating later to produce new viral particles.
  • Virion
    A complete infectious viral particle present in the host during both acute and persistent infections.
  • Symptom Onset
    The initial appearance of disease signs, which is rapid in acute infections and variable in persistent types.
  • Immune System
    The host defense mechanism responsible for eliminating viruses, especially effective in acute infections.
  • Provirus
    A viral genome integrated into a eukaryotic host chromosome, remaining silent until reactivation.
  • Apoptosis
    A process where infected host cells self-destruct, releasing viruses during acute infections.
  • Productive Infection
    A phase where new viral particles are generated, often following reactivation in latent infections.
  • Host Chromosome
    The genetic material of the host cell where certain viral genomes can integrate during latent infections.
  • Viral Particle Production
    The synthesis and release of new viruses, continuous in chronic infections and episodic in latent ones.
  • Symptom Recurrence
    The return of disease signs, common in chronic and latent infections due to ongoing or reactivated viral activity.
  • Integration
    The process by which a viral genome becomes part of the host's genetic material, characteristic of latent infections.
  • Lifespan
    The duration over which a persistent infection can last, potentially encompassing the entire existence of the host.