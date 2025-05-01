Back
Acute Infection A viral event marked by rapid symptom onset and virus elimination within days, often resulting in host cell death but not necessarily host death. Persistent Infection A viral presence lasting months, years, or a lifetime, with the virus evading complete elimination by the immune system. Chronic Infection A long-term viral state with continuous production of viral particles, sometimes with recurring or absent symptoms. Latent Infection A dormant viral state where the genome integrates into the host chromosome, reactivating later to produce new viral particles. Virion A complete infectious viral particle present in the host during both acute and persistent infections. Symptom Onset The initial appearance of disease signs, which is rapid in acute infections and variable in persistent types. Immune System The host defense mechanism responsible for eliminating viruses, especially effective in acute infections. Provirus A viral genome integrated into a eukaryotic host chromosome, remaining silent until reactivation. Apoptosis A process where infected host cells self-destruct, releasing viruses during acute infections. Productive Infection A phase where new viral particles are generated, often following reactivation in latent infections. Host Chromosome The genetic material of the host cell where certain viral genomes can integrate during latent infections. Viral Particle Production The synthesis and release of new viruses, continuous in chronic infections and episodic in latent ones. Symptom Recurrence The return of disease signs, common in chronic and latent infections due to ongoing or reactivated viral activity. Integration The process by which a viral genome becomes part of the host's genetic material, characteristic of latent infections. Lifespan The duration over which a persistent infection can last, potentially encompassing the entire existence of the host.
Acute vs. Persistent Viral Infections definitions
